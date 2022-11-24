Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 101 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 440 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 943.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VRSN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on VeriSign in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on VeriSign to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

VeriSign Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $199.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.01. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.25 and a twelve month high of $257.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.25.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.40 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 59.07%. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

In other VeriSign news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total value of $139,334.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.05, for a total value of $123,856.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,448,922.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total value of $139,334.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,531 shares of company stock worth $508,391. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Featured Articles

