Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 186 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cardinal Health

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,545,063.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,718.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 0.6 %

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $78.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.72. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.85 and a 12-month high of $81.57. The firm has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 32.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.45.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

