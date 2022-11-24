Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 231 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 412.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.71.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 1.3 %

In other Molina Healthcare news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 27,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.56, for a total value of $9,180,010.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,077,575.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Molina Healthcare news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 27,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.56, for a total value of $9,180,010.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,077,575.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.40, for a total value of $177,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,202,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,780 shares of company stock worth $73,392,237. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $320.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $340.18 and a 200 day moving average of $317.09. The company has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.78 and a 12-month high of $374.00.

About Molina Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

