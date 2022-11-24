Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 933 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in V.F. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 20,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in V.F. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 37,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V.F. Stock Performance

VFC opened at $33.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $26.46 and a 12-month high of $78.17. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.44 and its 200 day moving average is $40.78.

V.F. Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 185.19%.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,480.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading

