Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 973 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 973 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,026,000 after buying an additional 261,765 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,566,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,625,000 after buying an additional 103,470 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,866,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,582,000 after buying an additional 1,159,261 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,818,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,541,000 after buying an additional 449,724 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,254,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,492,000 after buying an additional 154,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 0.8 %

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

NYSE:IRM opened at $53.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.16. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $41.67 and a 12 month high of $58.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 146.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $60,547.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,177.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $60,547.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,177.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $546,994.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,391,539. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,391 shares of company stock worth $1,202,948 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Recommended Stories

