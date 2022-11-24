Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 10.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 4.4% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 2.7% in the first quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AAP shares. Guggenheim downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

AAP opened at $150.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.93. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.59 and a 1 year high of $244.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.74. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.12%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

