Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UDR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in UDR by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,851 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in UDR by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,180,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,674 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UDR in the first quarter worth $85,232,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in UDR by 9.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,126,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 532,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in UDR by 473.2% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 503,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,888,000 after purchasing an additional 415,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

UDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on UDR from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on UDR from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on UDR from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on UDR to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.25.

NYSE:UDR opened at $40.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.88, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.11 and its 200 day moving average is $44.29. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.18 and a 52-week high of $61.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 310.20%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

