Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 1,137 Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xencor were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Xencor by 51.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 35,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 11,909 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Xencor by 5.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Xencor by 3.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Xencor during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Xencor by 26.6% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 20,266 shares during the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xencor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR opened at $28.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.35 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.01. Xencor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $42.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Xencor Company Profile

Several research analysts have issued reports on XNCR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Xencor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Xencor from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Xencor from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xencor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.89.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

