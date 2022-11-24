Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 17,984 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,933 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,984 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Q2 by 10.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,367,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,939,000 after purchasing an additional 221,085 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Q2 by 12.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,325,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,734,000 after purchasing an additional 148,983 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Q2 by 10.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 998,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,575,000 after purchasing an additional 93,322 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Q2 by 12.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 864,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,352,000 after purchasing an additional 93,791 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Q2 by 2.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 624,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,071,000 after purchasing an additional 15,408 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have weighed in on QTWO shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Q2 from $74.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Q2 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Q2 from $50.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on Q2 from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Q2 from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.08.

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $25.89 on Thursday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $83.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.45 and its 200 day moving average is $38.62. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

