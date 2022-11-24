Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 784 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a report on Monday. Argus increased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Alliant Energy to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.33.

Alliant Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $55.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.97. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $65.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.51.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.4275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.53%.

About Alliant Energy



Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

