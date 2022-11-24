Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graham in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Graham by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Graham by 246.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graham by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graham in the 1st quarter valued at $2,125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GHC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graham in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Graham from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Graham Stock Performance

Graham Announces Dividend

Graham stock opened at $641.75 on Thursday. Graham Holdings has a 12-month low of $525.58 and a 12-month high of $675.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $593.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $585.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $1.58 per share. This represents a $6.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 17th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $556.15 per share, with a total value of $55,615.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,058,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

