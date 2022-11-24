Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,999 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 317.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $18.27 on Thursday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $21.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

HST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.92.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

