Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,653 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3,533.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYL opened at $333.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.05. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $281.11 and a 52-week high of $544.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 75.18 and a beta of 0.84.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total value of $804,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,769,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TYL. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.08.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

