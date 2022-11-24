Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,672 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 46.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 151,282 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $14,346,000 after buying an additional 48,003 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,427 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 56.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 690,291 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $65,460,000 after buying an additional 249,045 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 197,986 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $18,775,000 after buying an additional 11,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $100.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.05 and a 200 day moving average of $104.43. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.51. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.02 and a 12 month high of $217.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $63,614.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,510.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $63,614.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,510.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXPE. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $132.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.68.

About Expedia Group

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Further Reading

