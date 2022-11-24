Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,532 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,630 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,109 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 155.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 69,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on KBH. KeyCorp raised shares of KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of KB Home from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of KB Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.77.

In related news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 29,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $856,684.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,553.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $30.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.27 and a 200-day moving average of $29.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.58. KB Home has a 12 month low of $24.78 and a 12 month high of $50.20.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that KB Home will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. KB Home’s payout ratio is presently 7.01%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

