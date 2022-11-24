Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,316 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its holdings in Masco by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 66,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its holdings in Masco by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 8,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $50.68 on Thursday. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.16.

Masco Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Masco

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.43%.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,578,013.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,578,013.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $51,491.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,536.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Masco from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Masco from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Masco from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Masco Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

