Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.23 Million Stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,426 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,743 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TCBI. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 157.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 80.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $261,000. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 4,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.55 per share, for a total transaction of $236,096.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 172,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,726,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 10,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.58 per share, for a total transaction of $596,095.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,825 shares in the company, valued at $9,327,713.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 4,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.55 per share, with a total value of $236,096.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 172,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,726,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 19,426 shares of company stock worth $1,086,423 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $59.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.65. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.79 and a 52 week high of $71.60.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.32). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 16.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TCBI. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.38.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

