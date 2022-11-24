Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 268,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,764 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth $31,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 127.2% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 7,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 20.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 217.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,735 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at $151,000. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JBLU shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Melius started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.68.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $7.93 on Thursday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $16.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.51.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

