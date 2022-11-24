Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,630 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 233.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 716 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 312,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,323,000 after purchasing an additional 30,193 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,565 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter worth about $442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jim A. Swanson acquired 500 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.99 per share, with a total value of $36,495.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,329.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 42.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COLM shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $98.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.88.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $88.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $65.02 and a 1 year high of $103.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.40 and its 200-day moving average is $74.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

