Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 196.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stephens cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.33.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $270.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $224.87 and a 52-week high of $615.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.64.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

