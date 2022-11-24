Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,715 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 65.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 410.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 82.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 124 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 223.1% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $391.22.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $313.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.21 and a 12 month high of $430.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $277.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.74.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.01). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $843.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

