Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,105 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 886.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter worth $190,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the second quarter worth $215,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 11.3% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towerview LLC acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the second quarter worth $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut JBG SMITH Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on JBG SMITH Properties to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

JBGS opened at $19.74 on Thursday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $31.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 225.01%.

In related news, Director Robert Alexander Stewart sold 36,500 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $717,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,324.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other JBG SMITH Properties news, CIO George Laucks Xanders sold 7,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total transaction of $156,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,873. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Alexander Stewart sold 36,500 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $717,955.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,324.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

