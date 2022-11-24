Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,872 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 36.0% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 331,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,926,000 after purchasing an additional 87,835 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Papa John’s International by 39.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 10,802 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Papa John’s International by 29.6% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Papa John’s International by 14.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Papa John’s International by 8.0% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 18,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on PZZA. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Papa John’s International from $123.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Papa John’s International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Papa John’s International to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Papa John’s International from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.15.

Papa John’s International Stock Up 2.0 %

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $84.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.95. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $138.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.49, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

About Papa John’s International

(Get Rating)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.