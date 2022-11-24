Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 218 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 120.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 416.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the first quarter worth about $49,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 126.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Stock Up 0.2 %

IDEX stock opened at $235.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $213.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $172.18 and a twelve month high of $240.33.

IDEX Announces Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.81 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 18.66%. IDEX’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

Insider Transactions at IDEX

In other news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $42,529.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,441,910.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total value of $684,771.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,634.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $42,529.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,689 shares in the company, valued at $6,441,910.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,766 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,044. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on IDEX to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on IDEX from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.00.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Articles

