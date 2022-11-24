Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 315 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,235,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in CarMax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,463,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in CarMax by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,933,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,417,000 after purchasing an additional 917,939 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in CarMax by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,911,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,884,000 after purchasing an additional 816,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in CarMax by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,548,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,400,000 after purchasing an additional 805,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Trading Down 0.8 %

KMX opened at $66.59 on Thursday. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.85 and a twelve month high of $152.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.06 and a 200-day moving average of $84.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.61). CarMax had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KMX shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Stephens downgraded shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $108.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.80.

About CarMax

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.