Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXPD. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 147,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,423,000 after purchasing an additional 23,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $378,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 0.1 %

EXPD stock opened at $113.99 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.08 and a 52-week high of $137.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.93.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington

In related news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,827,793.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,827,793.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $105,097.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,664.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,692 shares of company stock worth $3,237,336. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXPD. StockNews.com began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.13.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

