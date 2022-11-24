Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Incyte by 7.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,349,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,217,000 after buying an additional 92,314 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Incyte by 4.4% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 123,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Incyte by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Incyte by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Incyte by 9.2% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $77.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.79. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $63.40 and a 1-year high of $84.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim downgraded Incyte to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Incyte from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Incyte to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Incyte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.20.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

