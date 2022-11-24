Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,411 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 178,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,439,000 after buying an additional 103,396 shares during the period. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 158.8% in the 1st quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,006,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,550,000 after buying an additional 1,231,106 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

NGVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

NYSE:NGVT opened at $78.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.55. Ingevity Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $79.79.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.39 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 36.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

