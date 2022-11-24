Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,690 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSH. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 179.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 17,465 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,300,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,489,000 after purchasing an additional 69,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 197.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 142,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 94,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on VSH. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on Vishay Intertechnology to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Insider Activity at Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Down 0.1 %

In related news, Director Raanan Zilberman sold 27,299 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $575,462.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,671 shares in the company, valued at $520,064.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $22.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.73 and a 1-year high of $22.98. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.68.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.17. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $924.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

About Vishay Intertechnology

(Get Rating)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

See Also

