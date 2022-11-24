Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 206,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,827 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 389.6% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of BCRX opened at $12.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.03. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 2.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

BCRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

In related news, insider Yarlagadda S. Babu sold 31,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $437,428.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 298,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,143,749.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.