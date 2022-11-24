Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,458 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Patterson Companies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 145.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Patterson Companies in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 51.4% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Patterson Companies in the second quarter worth about $104,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patterson Companies Price Performance

Shares of PDCO opened at $29.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.69 and a 200 day moving average of $28.65. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $35.29.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PDCO. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Patterson Companies to $26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.92.

About Patterson Companies

(Get Rating)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.



