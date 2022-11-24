Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,712 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,712 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Blackbaud during the second quarter worth about $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 51.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 51.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 20.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 400.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Blackbaud Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $57.94 on Thursday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.54 and a 1 year high of $83.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.33 and a 200-day moving average of $55.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Blackbaud

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.