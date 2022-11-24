Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 284 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,148,025,000 after purchasing an additional 111,367 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,118,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,523,967,000 after acquiring an additional 207,098 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,836,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,204,669,000 after acquiring an additional 228,606 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,116,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,025,138,000 after acquiring an additional 89,065 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 32.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,122,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $528,732,000 after acquiring an additional 517,046 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on FLT. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $298.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.08.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $189.83 on Thursday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.69 and a 1 year high of $265.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.63.

In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total transaction of $308,041.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,265. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

