Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 308 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NRG stock opened at $42.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.91 and a twelve month high of $47.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.29 and its 200-day moving average is $41.30. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.89.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.77%.

NRG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NRG Energy from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.17.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Featured Stories

