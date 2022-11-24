Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,134 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,134 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 601,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 47,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 187.9% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 31,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 20,668 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on EnerSys to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EnerSys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of EnerSys in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of ENS opened at $75.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.36. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $55.60 and a 1 year high of $83.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.51%.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

