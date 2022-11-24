Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 342 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter worth $59,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter worth $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 31.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 265.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GSHD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Goosehead Insurance Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $40.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,011.01 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.84. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1 year low of $29.23 and a 1 year high of $146.25.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $57.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.02 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 0.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Goosehead Insurance

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 4,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $242,927.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,009,761.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 4,014 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $242,927.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,009,761.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark Miller bought 2,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.25 per share, with a total value of $78,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 8,993 shares of company stock worth $358,237 and have sold 158,405 shares worth $6,596,879. 48.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Goosehead Insurance

(Get Rating)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

