Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NARI. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 266.7% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 365.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 130,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total value of $561,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,199,614 shares in the company, valued at $256,769,023.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 233,192 shares of company stock valued at $17,955,556. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NARI opened at $75.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.36 and a beta of 1.21. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.40.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NARI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Inari Medical from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Inari Medical in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Inari Medical from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Inari Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.30.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

