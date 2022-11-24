Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,226 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 290.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 834,752 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,413,000 after buying an additional 621,035 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 412,153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,816,000 after buying an additional 192,634 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 840,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,814,000 after buying an additional 142,698 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,948,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $228,603,000 after buying an additional 108,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 390,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,170,000 after buying an additional 108,511 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WING shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $148.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Wingstop from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Wingstop from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wingstop from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.06.

Wingstop Trading Up 0.3 %

WING stock opened at $158.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.88 and its 200 day moving average is $114.18. Wingstop Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.67 and a 12-month high of $178.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.41, a PEG ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.61.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Wingstop had a net margin of 13.01% and a negative return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.81 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wingstop news, EVP Stacy Peterson sold 6,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $1,029,926.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,141. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Stacy Peterson sold 6,427 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $1,029,926.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,141. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 1,500 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total transaction of $239,655.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,577.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,754 shares of company stock valued at $1,877,998 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

