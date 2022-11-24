Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CTO Realty Growth were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 414,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after purchasing an additional 282,253 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

CTO Realty Growth Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CTO opened at $20.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.19 and a beta of 0.77. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $23.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82.

CTO Realty Growth Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at CTO Realty Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 860.41%.

In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.74 per share, for a total transaction of $28,029.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 43,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,721.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought 31,900 shares of company stock valued at $537,832 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I boosted their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. B. Riley dropped their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CTO Realty Growth has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

CTO Realty Growth Profile

(Get Rating)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.