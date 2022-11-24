NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 548 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of NVR by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the 2nd quarter worth about $332,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of NVR by 2,497.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,935,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of NVR by 151.3% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,735,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NVR opened at $4,500.67 on Thursday. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,576.01 and a 12 month high of $5,982.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4,175.09 and a 200-day moving average of $4,219.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.94.

In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total transaction of $1,121,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,550.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,200.00, for a total value of $2,024,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,526,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total transaction of $1,121,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,550.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,067 shares of company stock valued at $13,014,824 in the last 90 days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVR has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,900.00 target price on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,780.00.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

