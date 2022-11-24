NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 548 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of NVR by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the 2nd quarter worth about $332,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of NVR by 2,497.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,935,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of NVR by 151.3% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,735,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NVR Trading Up 1.0 %
NYSE NVR opened at $4,500.67 on Thursday. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,576.01 and a 12 month high of $5,982.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4,175.09 and a 200-day moving average of $4,219.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.94.
Insider Activity
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
NVR has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,900.00 target price on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,780.00.
About NVR
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NVR (NVR)
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.