Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 272,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,127 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $10,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the first quarter worth $29,000. SouthState Corp increased its position in Organon & Co. by 85.6% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $33,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Organon & Co. stock opened at $24.81 on Thursday. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $39.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

OGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler raised Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

