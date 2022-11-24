Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Stock Position Lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,795,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 288,219 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $81,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Outfront Media by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. LDR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Outfront Media by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Outfront Media by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Outfront Media from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com cut Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Outfront Media Stock Up 3.1 %

Outfront Media Announces Dividend

OUT opened at $18.41 on Thursday. Outfront Media Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.97 and a 12 month high of $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.37%.

About Outfront Media

(Get Rating)

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

See Also

