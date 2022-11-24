Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,052,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 174,078 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $76,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 131.6% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 299.0% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 470.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $83.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.07. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.86 and a 12 month high of $111.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.61.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $410.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.05 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 34.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 12.34%.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total value of $166,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,345.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNFP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

