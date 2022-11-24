PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 161,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,325 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $7,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,847,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,772,000 after purchasing an additional 111,969 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,160,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,677,000 after purchasing an additional 471,143 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,783,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,002 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,061,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,264,000 after purchasing an additional 708,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,725,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,421,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNM stock opened at $48.55 on Thursday. PNM Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $43.43 and a one year high of $49.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.40%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PNM shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of PNM Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

