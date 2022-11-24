Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of POOL. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the 1st quarter worth $268,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens decreased their target price on Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $397.50.

POOL opened at $332.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.81. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $278.10 and a 1 year high of $572.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $317.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.49.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 18.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

