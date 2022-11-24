Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,157 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Precision Drilling were worth $10,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Precision Drilling in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Precision Drilling in the second quarter valued at $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Precision Drilling in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Precision Drilling in the second quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Precision Drilling in the first quarter valued at $395,000. 45.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Precision Drilling Price Performance
PDS stock opened at $81.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.21 and a 200-day moving average of $66.00. Precision Drilling Co. has a 12-month low of $29.26 and a 12-month high of $87.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Precision Drilling Profile
Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Precision Drilling (PDS)
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD).
Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.