Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,157 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Precision Drilling were worth $10,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Precision Drilling in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Precision Drilling in the second quarter valued at $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Precision Drilling in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Precision Drilling in the second quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Precision Drilling in the first quarter valued at $395,000. 45.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Precision Drilling Price Performance

PDS stock opened at $81.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.21 and a 200-day moving average of $66.00. Precision Drilling Co. has a 12-month low of $29.26 and a 12-month high of $87.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Precision Drilling Profile

Several equities analysts recently commented on PDS shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.11.

(Get Rating)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD).

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.