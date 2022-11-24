Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 270,343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 33,891 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $17,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBT. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot in the first quarter worth about $396,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,174,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cabot by 6.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Cabot by 8.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in Cabot by 295.5% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 59,320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 44,320 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CBT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cabot in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

Cabot Price Performance

Cabot Announces Dividend

Cabot stock opened at $73.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.39. Cabot Co. has a 1 year low of $50.96 and a 1 year high of $78.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

