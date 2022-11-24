Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 258,587 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,838,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,587 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $16,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 70.3% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 10,173 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 254,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 14,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.4% during the first quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 32,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $9.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.03. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $13.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average of $9.45.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 33.12%. The business had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Marshall Lux bought 6,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.63 per share, for a total transaction of $51,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,780. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NYCB shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.83.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

