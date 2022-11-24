Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,206 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 32,250 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $16,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 13,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 376.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Best Buy by 242.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $82.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $121.87. The stock has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.46.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 57.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $100,166.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,207.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,925,382 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on BBY. Bank of America boosted their price target on Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

