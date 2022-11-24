Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 501,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,856 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $16,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTCT. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 12.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $865,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTCT opened at $37.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.69 and a 52 week high of $37.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 54.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.70.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

